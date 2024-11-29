Michigan QB Commit Brady Hart Flips to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be right in the middle of the recent quarterback recruiting carousel.
On3's Hayes Fawcett reported Friday that Michigan Wolverines 2026 quarterback commit Brady Hart has flipped to Texas A&M. The Cocoa (Florida) product is a four-star prospect and the No. 12 overall quarterback in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.
After 2025 quarterback commit Husan Longstreet flipped from Texas A&M to the USC Trojans, the Aggies lost arguably their top talent in the class. He changed his commitment after USC QB commit Julian Lewis flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes
Fortunately for Texas A&M, the future of the quarterback position in College Station continues to look bright thanks to Hart, who likely made his decision to flip to the Aggies after LSU Tigers five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood surprisingly announced that he had instead committed to Michigan.
Hart received offers from programs like Ohio State, LSU, Syracuse, Missouri, Louisville, Oregon, Clemson, Nebraska, Ole Miss and many more. He took unofficial visits to Florida State, UCF, Florida, Miami and Penn State.
Last season, Hart went 288 of 437 passing for 3,759 yards, 41 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Hart now joins a Texas A&M 2026 recruiting class that now features nine total commits like four-stars like edge Jordan Carter, receiver Aaron Gregory, edge Samu Moala, tight end Xavier Tiller, quarterback Helaman Casuga and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-starslike safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
No. 20 Texas A&M will host No. 3 Texas on Saturday at Kyle Field for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Compared to NFL MVP
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
'Know What I Got To Do!' Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Previews Lone Star Showdown
Texas A&M Aggies Expecting 'Amazing' Atmosphere vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Something You Dream About!'
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview