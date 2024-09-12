Mike Elko Updates Injury Status of Aggies TE Donovan Green
Despite a dominant showing against McNeese State last week, the Texas A&M Aggies are still a bit of an enigma on offense thus far, leaving fans to wonder what to expect in Week 3 vs. Florida in the Swamp.
However, one way obvious area they need to improve is getting more playmakers involved in the offense - starting with the tight ends - with Tre Watson, Shane Calhoun and Theo Melin Ohrstrom all combining for just four catches for 53 yards between them.
However, there is also a glaring name missing from that list, redshirt sophomore Donovan Green, who was expected to have a big year for the Aggies after missing 2023 with a torn ACL, but has yet to get involved in the offense thus far.
During his weekly radio show on Wednesday night, Aggies coach Mike Elko updated the status of Green, and why he has been absent on the field through the first two games.
“He’s such a great kid and he works so hard. Unfortunately he’s still just kind of trying to get back to the form that he knows he can be,” Elko said. “He continues to work and to have good weeks. He’s just trying to get that knee back moving the way he’s comfortable and used to moving it before the injury. We’ll continue to work him through that process.”
Coming into 2024, Green was projected as the No. 1 tight end for Texas A&M, finding himself being added to both the Mackey Award and Comeback Player Of The Year preseason watch lists.
And based on what we saw in his 2022 season he is more than capable of being that player. That season, Green started in four of the 10 games he played, caught 22 passes for 233 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes, against Alabama and LSU, respectively.
The Dickinson, TX native was also named to the College Football News Freshman All-American Honorable Mention Team and was also gifted the Aggie Offense Top Newcomer Award at the team's annual banquet in 2022.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies would love to get him back sooner than later. But based on Elko's update Wednesday night, it could be a bit longer before we see him on the field in any regular capacity.