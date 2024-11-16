No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State: How To Watch, Betting Odds
After a much-needed bye week to gather themselves after getting pummeled by the South Carolina Gamecocks, Mike Elko and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies welcome their fellow Aggies from New Mexico State for a final non-conference battle for 2024.
This is the second meeting all-time between Texas A&M and New Mexico State, with Texas A&M reigning as the superior Aggies back in 2016, defeating NM State at Kyle Field, 52-10. A&M will look to make history repeat itself tomorrow night.
New Mexico State on the other hand, likely just wants this season to go ahead and wrap up, currently sitting at 2-7 on the year after a successful 10-5 2023 season.
It is currently unclear who Mike Elko will have start under center against New Mexico State. Marcel Reed didn't perform terribly against South Carolina, but he certainly didn't look like his usual self at a lot of points in the game. Perhaps Conner Weigman could use this game to get some more snaps under his belt heading into the final two games against Auburn and Texas. Your guess is as good as ours at this point.
Here is how to watch and listen to the game, and the betting odds for those choosing to put money down on the game.
How to watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State
Gameday: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
Gametime: 6:45 p.m. CST
TV: SEC Network
Listen: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Texas A&M -39 (-115)
Over/Under: 54.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M (-10000)
