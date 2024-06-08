Oregon 'Excited' For Opportunity vs. Texas A&M in College Station Super Regional
The Oregon Ducks head to College Station on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Super Regional in Blue Bell Park, looking to pull off a major upset.
Entering the Tournament, the Ducks were a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, after finishing third in the Pac 12, and dropping out of the top 25 following a dysmal outing in the Pac 12 tournament.
In other words, they didn't exactly enter the post season with a lot of momentum.
However, they were able to navigate their way past UC Santa Barbara and the rest of the field in their regional, making it to College Station, where they will take on a surging Aggies squad.
And while the odds might be stacked against them, Ducks head coach Mark Wasikowski and his team are excited for the opportunity to prove they are where they belong.
“Just excited to be in College Station. I think we’re bringing a really good ball club to town,” Wasikowski said ahead of the Super Regional on Friday. “We’re excited to be able to get here, prepare the last couple of days and get a chance to come out here tomorrow and go toe to toe with Texas A&M."
As it stands right now, the Ducks are currently major underdogs heading into the regional at +295 odds, with the Aggies sitting as -390 favorites as of Saturday morning.
And that shouldn't come as a surprise either, as Texas A&M - which entered the tournament as the No. 3 overall seed in the nation - swept its own regional in convincing fashion.
Still, even with the Odds stacked against them, the Ducks are ready to prove that they can hang, and perhaps even push their way through to Omaha.
"We know how good they are, we know how good their program has been and currently is," Wasikowski said. "Credit to so many people behind the scenes for that. For us, we’re excited to go toe to toe with this ball club that they have."
First pitch between the Ducks and Aggies is set for 1 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park.