Pair of Aggie Defenders Named To Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second Team
The SEC league office announced the selections for the Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams on Thursday. Highlighting the second team on the defense was Texas A&M defensive linemen Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. The Lone Star natives will be looking to help the Aggies lead the SEC in sacks for the second straight season and remain the SEC's most feared rushing defense.
Nic Scourton, out of Bryan, TX, returns to the Brazos Valley after leading the Big 10 in sacks (10.0) while with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023. He also racked up 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and started all 11 games he took part in during his sophomore campaign. His dominant performance earned him second-team All-Big 10 honors.
Scourton showed that nothing affected his move from Indiana in Texas A&M's annual Maroon and White game, accruing seven tackles and three and a half going for loss. Needless to say, Mike Elko and Jay Bateman have happily welcomed the Aggieland native back home.
Shemar Turner looks to finish his collegiate career with a bang as he enters his senior season in Maroon and White. The Aggie run defense limited their opposition to 108.8 rushing yards per game and only nine touchdowns on the ground. The A&M defense led the SEC with 42 sacks and was second in tackles for loss with 99, and Turner played a monumental role in it all.
The DeSoto native finished his junior season with six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 33 total tackles, and even blocked a pair of field goal attempts on special teams. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team following the season's end.
The linemen will look to fuel the Aggie defense as the season gets under way in a little over a week on August 31.