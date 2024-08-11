Pair of Aggies Lead Respective Relay Teams To Gold at Paris Olympics
First world records, and now gold medals.
Shamier Little and Bryce Deadmon, each Aggie alumni representing Team USA in the Paris Olympic Games, were legs in 4x400m relay teams that brought home gold in the men's and women's relays.
Little, as well as fellow Team USA runners Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Alexis Holmes, finished their race in 3:15.27 to earn their spot on the top step and also set a new American record for the women's 4x400 as they beat out the Netherlands and Great Britain.
Little herself recorded a 49.48 split and kept the United States' gold streak alive in the relay, winning their eighth consecutive gold medal in the event.
This is Little's second medal of the Games, having already claimed a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay.
Little is no stranger to winning 400m races. During her time in Aggieland, she was a back-to-back-to-back national champion in the 400m hurdles, and still holds the Aggie record time for the event, setting it back in 2016.
Deadmon and the USA men's 4x400m relay team also tasted the gold yet again in their relay, having won the same race in the 2020 Tokyo Games as well.
Deadmon, Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, and Rai Benjamin ran their race in 2:54.43, setting a new Olympic record. Botswana and Great Britain finished on the podium.
Team USA's time was the second-fastest in the world, only .14 seconds off of the world record. Deadmon's individual time was a blistering 43.50.
Deadmon, who now has four medals in his last two Olympic Games, was also a part of the 2022 Outdoor team that won gold at the World Championships in the same relay that year.
During his time in Maroon and White, the Missouri City native won eight individual NCAA Championships, half of them from competing on the A&M 4x400m team.
The relays wrapped up another successful Summer Olympic Games showing from Team USA, as well as Texas A&M University.