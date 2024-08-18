'Pleased All The Way Around!' Texas A&M's Collin Klein Talks Season Preparations
Despite losing one of his star running backs for likely the entire season, Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein still seemed to be in optimistic spirits about his offense's progress during the summer camps as the opening game is just under two weeks away.
Klein opened up his fall camp press conference by highlighting the other running backs in his group and the depth at the halfback position.
"I think a lot of guys have contributed well at that position during camp. With Lev (Le'Veon Moss) and Amari (Daniels) heading point in his absence, and obviously my heart breaks for Rueben," Klein said. "All the work and time he put in and he was having a tremendous camp, obviously are hearts are with him throughout his recovery process. But I'm not worried about the position. Coach Trooper Taylor has been doing a great job, so we'll be good."
Klein also praised the offense for finding their places in the offensive scheme, and pinpointed some wide receivers that have stepped up and made plays since Ainias Smith moved on to the pros.
"I think collectively we have gotten a lot more comfortable schematically with the offense and what we're trying to ask of them to do. I think our understanding of what we're trying to get done has definitely increased," Klein said.
"I think the biggest thing we're working on right now is consistency because we've had some really bright spots throwing the football, we've had a number of receivers step up. I know Jahdae Walker has really made some contested catches. I know Noah Thomas is really stepping up and taking some leadership in that room and has made some huge plays for us. Again, consistency is just the name of the game. Making sure we can do those things play in and play out."
Klein was noted for his use of the tight end during his tenure at Kansas State, and it seems like none of that will change as he heads the Aggie offense.
"I think the tight ends have had a good camp," Klein said. "Tre Watson is really doing a nice job and runs great routes and has a good understanding of how he fits into schemes, he has good ball skills and Theo (Ohrstrom) has done some really good things at the point of attack and provides versatility. Donovan Green coming back from injury and Shane Calhoun, one of our transfers have done some nice things so we've got a good mix of skill sets.
"I'm really just pleased all the way around. I could go to every area and be encouraged with what guys have done."