Texas A&M Aggies Handling Late-Season Pressure
With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies have all their goals ahead of them, and frankly, that's all they could ask for.
As a result, though, they're also facing an immense amount of pressure. The Aggies have three regular season games remaining - vs. New Mexico State, at Aubrn and vs. Texas - and losing any of them will likely end their SEC Championship Game and/or College Football Playoff hopes.
The mental game will be hugely important from here on out, and the Aggies know it.
"There's a process that allows for success. You got to understand what that process is, and you got to stay true to that process at all times," head coach Mike Elko said Monday. "But there's also an understanding that this is a little bit different. How you control your emotions through that, how you control your energy through that, how you just emphasize how special the opportunity is that we have in front of us, and we want to take advantage of it. I think all of that drives the daily preparation to be higher, the daily routine, the daily performance to be higher is what you're trying to get accomplished.
It's not like the Aggies weren't working on their mental game throughout the season, but coming down the home stretch with no margin for error, its important increases tenfold.
There's also a sense of comfort in the Aggies' situation. They are in complete control of their own destiny, so no matter what happens elsewhere, they will be in Atlanta if they win out.
"It's the beauty of the SEC. If we win, we'll be in. If we don't, we won't. It's a real simple recipe for us in this league."
After the bye, the Aggies return to action when they host New Mexico State at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies Still Trying to Figure Out Plan to Replace Le'Veon Moss
Texas A&M Aggies In the NFL, Week 9: De'Von Achane, Myles Garrett Return To Form
'Correct Them Now!' Buzz Williams Addresses Texas A&M Aggies Faults
'Really Talented!' Buzz Williams Praises Zhuric Phelps after Aggies' Win Over East Texas A&M
'The Program Is Professional!' Texas A&M's Scooby Williams Looking to 'Elevate' Game In Aggieland