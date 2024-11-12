Texas A&M Aggies Still Trying to Figure Out Plan to Replace Le'Veon Moss
The one thing that the Texas A&M Aggies have been able to rely on this season offensively is their running game.
Through nine games, the Aggies rank 14th in the country in rushing yards per game at 212.89, and 22nd in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 22 - which accounts for 2/3 of their touchdowns on the season. In terms of SEC numbers, that puts the Aggies at second in the conference in yards, and fifth in rushing touchdowns.
But now, following their devastating loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago, they have lost the biggest factor in all of that production in Le'Veon Moss, who was lost for the remainder of the season after a serious knee injury.
So how can the Aggies replace Moss and his production and keep their system rolling? Head coach Mike Elko and his staff are still trying to figure that out.
"I think a lot of things are on the table. Obviously, losing Le'Veon is a big loss," Elko said. "That's a lot of touches. We're going to have to figure out the right way to handle that. I think there's a lot of different opportunities and options for us to go about it. Amari is certainly one. EJ is certainly one. There are other ways that we can do that. We can throw the ball more. There's other people we can use.
"I think all of that is very much on the table moving forward. But I think just the way we look at it is we've got to replace a lot of production, and I don't think you can replace it the same way... We just got to figure it out. A big part of it's going to fall on Amari and then we'll see where the rest of it goes."
Following Moss' injury, the Aggies' offense was just not the same and struggled to move the ball with any rhythm.
However, there are other options to consider.
One interesting idea the Aggies could potentially utilize is designed runs for their quarterbacks - especially Marcel Reed.
Reed, of course, took over as the starter from Conner Weigman two weeks ago vs. the Gamecocks following his outstanding performance vs. LSU and has been a major threat on the ground every time he has stepped on the field.
Through seven appearances this year, Reed has rushed 68 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. In fact, nine carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns of that all came against LSU.
And the Aggies are keeping that in mind when developing their plan.
"I think what we've got to do is we've got to figure out how to replace Le'Veon and all of his carries and all of his yards. That is certainly an option," Elko said. "I think we've utilized Marcel and his legs. Even when Connor plays, I think we utilize his legs to some degree as well."
After their New Mexico State matchup, the Aggies have two more SEC games on the slate with the Auburn Tigers and No. 3 Texas Longhorns - neither of which is going to cut Texas A&M any slack on the ground.
And if they win those two games, they will be on their way to Atlanta for their first appearance in the SEC Championship game, and likely on their way to the College Football Playoff.
In other words, everything the Aggies want is still in front of them, and they are going to have to figure out something soon.
"We lost a big weapon, but the goal is still the goal, right? So then nobody cares," Elko said. "Now we've got to go back to the drawing board and we've got to figure out a different way to move the ball and score points."
Texas A&M and New Mexico State kick off at 6:45 pm CT on Saturday night.
