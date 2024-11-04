Texas A&M Aggies In the NFL, Week 9: De'Von Achane, Myles Garrett Return To Form
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane saw a return to his old ways Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after a stretch of mediocre weeks on the gridiron.
The Texas A&M Aggies back, while still splitting carries with Raheem Mostert, carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown, his first rushing score since week 1. Achane also added eight receptions for 58 yards and another touchdown, his second consecutive week with a receiving score.
On the other side of the field, Bills linebacker Von Miller made his return from suspension, scoring a single tackle.
Despite Achane's prime performance, the Dolphins came up just short of their divisional rivals after Bills kicker Tyler Bass sank a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give Buffalo the 30-27 win.
Another comeback performance came from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert three times as part of his five tackles on the day. However, it seemed that Garrett was the only Browns defender on the field yesterday afternoon, as the Chargers took the win 27-10, dropping the Browns to 2-7 on the year.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike nabbed a tackle in the Ravens' 41-10 clobbering of the Denver Broncos after running back Derrick Henry ran for 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns to become the first 1,000-yard rusher in the league this season.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was able to tally six tackles in the 24-14 loss to division rival Detroit in a rainy day at Lambeau Field. Only one passing touchdown was thrown in the treacherous conditions, which was Jared Goff finding Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson racked up eight tackles (four solo) as the Cowboys lost 27-21 to the Atlanta Falcons, their third consecutive loss.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones got seven tackles in the Colts' Sunday Night Football showdown against the Minnesota Vikings but couldn't stop NFL receiving yards leader Justin Jefferson from continuing his consistent production, as the LSU alum caught seven passes for 137 yards as the Vikings took the 21-13 win.
