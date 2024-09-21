Texas A&M Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons Score Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on an underrated opponent in the Bowling Green Falcons this Saturday.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they will be riding the momentum of a dominant win over the Florida Gators last weekend, led by redshirt freshman Marcel Reed.
The Falcons, meanwhile, are coming off of a near upset of a top-10 Penn State team two weeks ago in Happy Valley, in which they held a lead going into the half in the 34-27 loss.
So will the Falcons push the Aggies as hard as they did to the Nittany Lions?
The Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff makes our score predictions below:
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher
The Aggies get one more test before their full SEC slate begins. As we have seen before, the Aggies should not take anyone lightly, but we think Elko will have his team ready to roll here, whether Conner Weigman or Marcel Reed is under center.
Texas A&M 28, Bowling Green 16
Zach Dimmitt, Deputy Editor
The Aggies won’t be able to dog-walk Bowling Green like they did Florida. The Falcons tested Penn State on the road two weeks ago, but Marcel Reed will once again show Mike Elko and staff why he’s deserving of being the starter for the remainder of the season. Texas A&M squeaks out a one-score win.
Texas A&M 31, Bowling Green 26
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Texas A&M is riding on a huge high, getting their first road win in three years, and the fact that it was in The Swamp is even more of a confidence booster. It seems that the Aggie defense is now in full swing after the run defense finally got going against the Gators. This can only mean trouble for their future opposition. Bowling Green was so close to an upset against Penn State two weeks ago, but I really can’t see them getting another 15 minutes of fame, especially in Kyle Field.
Aggies win by a country mile to go to 3-1 on the year, regardless of who starts at quarterback.
Aggies 49, Falcons 10
Matt Guzman, Columnist
The Aggies got what they were hoping for at The Swamp last week. It might have been a complicated victory without Conner Weigman, but if nothing else, Marcel Reed's strong performance proved that there could be multiple quarterback options the rest of the way.
With both Reed and Weigman available, a home game against Bowling Green could certainly provide Texas A&M a good outlet to try out a two-quarterback system to get some more intel on each player. That being said, regardless of who plays, the rest of the Aggies' core is strong enough to hold its own before a pair of touch SEC matchups.
I'd be surprised at anything less than a straightforward victory for the home team.
Aggies 42, Falcons 14