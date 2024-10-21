All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Kick-Off Time, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies have their biggest game of the season coming up this Saturday against a familiar rival in the LSU Tigers.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes for a touchdown over LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a key road win in the SEC after their 34-24 defeat of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

It might now have been the prettiest win for Texas A&M, but they remained undefeated in SEC play, and remain at the top of the conference standings alongside the LSU Tigers.

Now, that same LSU team is set for a trip to College Station this coming Saturday to take on the Aggies for complete control of the No. 1 spot in the conference.

Here's how to watch and listen to Texas A&M vs. LSU on Saturday and what experts have said to be the best moves if you're betting on the game:

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
  • Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Game time: 6:30 pm CT
  • TV: ABC
  • Listen: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Full Updated LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

  • Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under:  53.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M (-142), LSU (+120)

