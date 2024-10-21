Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Kick-Off Time, How to Watch & Betting Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a key road win in the SEC after their 34-24 defeat of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
It might now have been the prettiest win for Texas A&M, but they remained undefeated in SEC play, and remain at the top of the conference standings alongside the LSU Tigers.
Now, that same LSU team is set for a trip to College Station this coming Saturday to take on the Aggies for complete control of the No. 1 spot in the conference.
Here's how to watch and listen to Texas A&M vs. LSU on Saturday and what experts have said to be the best moves if you're betting on the game:
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU
- Gameday: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Game time: 6:30 pm CT
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Full Updated LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (-118)
- Over/Under: 53.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M (-142), LSU (+120)
