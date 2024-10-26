All Aggies

Texas A&M, LSU Players Get Into Heated Altercation During Warmups

There's no love between the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Things got testy between the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers ahead of Saturday's kickoff in College Station.

A little over an hour before the game's 6:30 p.m. CT start time, members of both teams were warming up on the turf at Kyle Field before some pushing and shoving began in the end zone. Players had to be separated as the altercation continued to attract more participants.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised the Aggies for what they've done this season but it's clear the Tigers aren't afraid of the daunting task of heading into Kyle Field.

"Going to College Station is certainly a challenge," Kelly said. "Mike Elko is doing a great job with this football team in his first year," said Kelly. "They have won six straight games, they lost their opener and since then, they have played better and better each and every week. They're running the ball very well, over 200 yards a game, and they're very balanced on offense."

No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

