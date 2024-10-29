Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Wins Pair of Weekly Awards
Marcel Reed has been the hot talk of the college football world (again) after leading the Texas A&M Aggies to a 38-23 win over a top 10-ranked LSU team after trailing 17-7 at halftime.
After Conner Weigman got the start and only completed 33 percent of his passes, Mike Elko realized the passing game was a lost cause and chose to turn to his dual-threat signal caller in Reed.
The decision couldn't have come at a better time.
Immediately, Reed took his first snap eight yards into the end zone, his first of three rushing touchdowns on the night in just one half of action. The Aggies would score 31 points in the second half to defeat the Tigers and become the only team in the SEC without a conference loss this season.
For his play, Reed, in addition to his SEC Freshman of the Week honor, also received the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Shaun Alexander Player of the Week honors, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club Tuesday morning.
Reed's hat trick of rushing touchdowns made him the first A&M quarterback since Trevor Knight against Tennessee in 2016 to rush for at least three touchdowns in a game.
Reed's impact on the team both in this game and year-long cannot be denied, leading all SEC quarterbacks with an average of 5.5 yards per carry, and his 48 yards per game are good enough for top-10 overall and his five rushing touchdowns are third amongst SEC quarterbacks.
Elko has still yet to announce who will be under center for the game against South Carolina, but after the performance Reed showed as opposed to Weigman, many believe the choice shouldn't be a difficult one for the first-year Aggies head coach to make.
