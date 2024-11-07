Texas A&M DL Nic Scourton Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award
It shouldn't be a surprise by now that Nic Scourton is one of the best defensive players in not just the SEC, but the entire country.
It also should come as no surprise that he's already in the running for many defensive accolades for his impressive season in Maroon and White.
Thursday morning, the committee for the Lombardi Award named Scourton as a finalist for the award which will be handed out at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
The criteria was recently changed to include specifically lineman and linebackers, shortly after Joe Burrow won the award during his historical 2019 Heisman season at LSU. Other winners of the award include NFL legends such as Aaron Donald, Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers, and Warren Sapp.
Should Scourton be graced with the award, he would be the first Aggie to claim the honor since linebacker Dat Nguyen in 1998.
It's tough to say that Scourton hasn't earned the award. In his homecoming to the Bryan-College Station area, he currently leads the SEC with 12.5 tackles for loss on the year, which is also good enough for top five in the nation. He has registered at least one tackle for loss in six of his last seven games and has also notched four sacks on the season, having led the Big 10 last year with 10 sacks while at Purdue.
Scourton has been a game changer for the Aggies all season, but the Southwest Classic against Arkansas has got to be his highlight for 2024. His four tackles all went for a loss, and he also had a pair of sacks, one of which being a strip sack on Taylen Green to secure another victory for the Aggies over the Razorbacks.
Scourton has three more games to add to his season resume and continue his reign of terror on the Aggie defensive front.
