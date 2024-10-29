Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko Honored With Weekly Coaching Awards
The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week is given to a college football coach weekly who leads his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.
There likely isn't a better way to describe Mike Elko and the Aggies' incredible win over the LSU Tigers Saturday night.
And for that win, Elko was the recipient of the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
After trailing 17-7 at halftime, Mike Elko realized that his passing attack with Conner Weigman was not going as planned, and so he flipped the switch to the gorund attack with Marcel Reed.
Good thing that he did.
Reed's first play under center was a quarterback draw that saw him get into the end zone from eight yards out, his first of three rushing touchdowns on the night. Reed would finish his half of play with nine carries for 62 yards and the three scores, as well as completing both of his attempted passes for 70 yards, including this 54-yard pass on the money to Noah Thomas in double coverage.
In addition to the Dodd Trophy Award, Elko was also named the Bear Bryant Awards Coach of the Week, the same organization that gifts the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award annually.
If Mike Elko keeps playing his cards right and leading the Aggies to victory in tough matchups like he did Saturday night, he could very easily add that trophy to his case.
But for now, Elko will prepare his No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies for an SEC road trip to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
We will see who Elko chooses to start at quarterback as the week progresses.
