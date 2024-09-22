Texas A&M Holds Edge Over Bowling At Halftime
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies came into their matchup vs. the Bowling Green Falcons looking to make a statement.
However, after two quarters, they are fighting to stay ahead, leading 13-3 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Things got off to a good start for Texas A&M with redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed leading the Aggies down the field for an opening drive touchdown, hitting tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom in the end zone from 27 yards out.
From there, however, it is has been tough sledding for the Aggies on offense.
After back to back punts, Texas A&M was able to get back on the board with a field goal, extending their lead back out to a touchdown at 10-3.
The Aggies were able to put together a solid drive at the end of the half, making their way down the field for a field goal to end the half with a 13-3 lead.
As a team, the Aggies managed 197 yards of total offense but were unable to turn that into points on the other end. Texas A&M has been most effective on the ground, accruing 82 yards rushing, including 50 from Reed on nine carries.
Reed has also completed 9 of 17 passes for 99 yards and the score.
Fortunately for the Aggies, the defense came to play on Saturday, holding the Falcons to just 102 yards of offense, including just 50 through the air from starting QB Connor Bazelak on 6 of 11 passing.
The Aggies will hope to put together more consistency on the offensive end heading into half No. 2.