Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Demani Richardson Cashing In On New 'NIL' Rule

According to ESPN, Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson will be paid $10,000 each for "exclusive feature interviews."

College football's new 'NIL' policy allows college athletes to have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson are taking advantage in a very creative way come this fall.

Per ESPN's Dave Wilson, the duo will be paid $10,000 each for "exclusive feature interviews" on TexAgs.com, with provided more information on the deal ahead:

"TexAgs is hosting an NIL event sponsored by GreenPrint Real Estate Group and featuring Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson. Spiller and Richardson will earn $10,000 each as part of the deal sponsored by GreenPrint for exclusive feature interviews on TexAgs.com ahead of next week's SEC Media Days. The agreement is contracted under the new NIL regulations allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness."

Spiller, a junior running back, is a rising star who had 1,229 total yards with nine touchdowns last season. Richardson, a junior defensive, has compiled 107 tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions during his two-year career with the Aggies.

The Aggies finished 9-1 last season and missed out of the college football playoff bracket, coming in at No. 5. A&M is poised for an equally successful run in 2021.

Because of that success, the Aggies could be targeted for endorsement deals.

Endorsement deals are quickly becoming the norm, as Arkansas wide receiver Terry Knox recently signed an 'NIL' endorsement deal with PetSmart according to Tera Talmadge of Pig Trail Nation. Alabama wideout Traeshon Holden reportedly signed an agreement with Yoke Gaming, per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

