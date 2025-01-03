Texas A&M Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Arrested & Tased by Miami Police - REPORT
USA Olympic sprinter and Texas A&M Aggies alum Fred Kerley was reportedly arrested and tased by Miami Beach Police on Thursday night, according to reports TMZ Sports.
Kerley allegedly got into an altercation with the arresting officers after confronting them in an active police scene around 11:22 p.m. ET, according to the police department.
Per the incident report obtained by TMZ, Kerley approached the officers aggressively and began a disturbance in reference to his own car, which was parked near the season. Kerley then allegedly shoved one of the officers, which then escalated the situation and resulted in the Aggie alum being tased and handcuffed.
Per TMZ, Kerley was booked at around 4 am ET on three charges.
Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) celebrates after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
During his time at Texas A&M, Kerley won gold as the anchor of the 4x100 meter relay team at the NACAC Under-23 Championships. He also won the 400-meter relay NCAA Division I Championship in 2017. Kerley also set the NCAA record for the 400-meter relay that year, running a 43.70 second time at the 2017 NCAA West Preliminary, before winning another 400-meter and 4x400 relay national title to round out his collegiate career.
As a professional track star, Kerly won five gold medals, three of which came in the World Championships, and two coming in the Diamond League. He also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
