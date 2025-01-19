No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies Top LSU Tigers In Wade Taylor's Return
The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies found themselves back in the win column Saturday night, knocking off the LSU Tigers 68-57 in front of a home crowd at Reed Arena in College Station.
The night was highlighted by the return of Wade Taylor IV on the hardwood, who had missed the previous three games with an injury, in which the Aggies went 1-2.
It was like Taylor never left, as he scored 12 points, snagging four rebounds and added four assists.
Zhuric Phelps continued his superstar role for Buzz Williams' team, leading the team with 13 points and six assists and also cleaning six boards.
The Aggies got back to truly looking like a second half team Saturday night. After a neck-and-neck first half resulted in a tie at 30 at halftime, the Aggies began to pull away midway through the second half, scoring 10 straight points, led by 16 at one point, and won the contest by 11.
The struggles at the free throw line were still very apparent for the Maroon and White team, as they shot a dismal 42.9 percent from the line, making only nine of 21 attempted shots from the line.
The team went 42.6 percent from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc.
The Aggies will now hit the road to Oxford as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels Wednesday night, now in much higher spirits after the win and now that Wade Taylor IV in back in the starting lineup at the point.
