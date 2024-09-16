'Finally!' Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson Reacts to Win vs. Florida
The Texas A&M Aggies secured their first road win since 2021 on Saturday in Gainsville against Florida, as backup quarterback Marcel Reed led the team to a 33-20 win to snap a 10-game road losing streak.
However, it was safety Bryce Anderson that helped seal the deal in the second half.
Anderson snagged a tipped pass out of the air in the third quarter and ran it back 45 yards for the touchdown to give the Aggies a 33-7 lead. It marked his first-career collegiate touchdown, but more importantly, the play helped highlight the first road win he's experienced as an Aggie.
Safe to say he felt relieved with the result.
"Finally. That's the one word I can use is finally," Anderson said. "It's a big step for us this year. We plan on using this win to help us throughout the season. We're looking forward to getting on a streak."
Anderson, who's in his third year with the program, was a freshman when A&M went 5-7 in 2022. That rollercoaster of a season featured three wins over ranked opponents but was low-lighted by a six-game losing streak in SEC play, four road losses, and the upset loss at home to Appalachian State.
Based on their performacne Saturday -- albeit against a rebuilding Florida team -- it's clear the Aggies have come a long way since then.
The pick-six was arguably the best play Anderson's made in a college career that's featured 88 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and now, two interceptions.
No. 25 Texas A&M hosts Bowling Green on Saturday before continuing SEC play against Arkansas at home on Sept. 28.