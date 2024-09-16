All Aggies

'Finally!' Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson Reacts to Win vs. Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies snapped a 10-game road losing streak in Saturday's win over the Florida Gators.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies secured their first road win since 2021 on Saturday in Gainsville against Florida, as backup quarterback Marcel Reed led the team to a 33-20 win to snap a 10-game road losing streak.

However, it was safety Bryce Anderson that helped seal the deal in the second half.

Anderson snagged a tipped pass out of the air in the third quarter and ran it back 45 yards for the touchdown to give the Aggies a 33-7 lead. It marked his first-career collegiate touchdown, but more importantly, the play helped highlight the first road win he's experienced as an Aggie.

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Safe to say he felt relieved with the result.

"Finally. That's the one word I can use is finally," Anderson said. "It's a big step for us this year. We plan on using this win to help us throughout the season. We're looking forward to getting on a streak."

Anderson, who's in his third year with the program, was a freshman when A&M went 5-7 in 2022. That rollercoaster of a season featured three wins over ranked opponents but was low-lighted by a six-game losing streak in SEC play, four road losses, and the upset loss at home to Appalachian State.

Based on their performacne Saturday -- albeit against a rebuilding Florida team -- it's clear the Aggies have come a long way since then.

The pick-six was arguably the best play Anderson's made in a college career that's featured 88 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and now, two interceptions.

No. 25 Texas A&M hosts Bowling Green on Saturday before continuing SEC play against Arkansas at home on Sept. 28.

Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT

