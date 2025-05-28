Texas A&M AD Reflects on State of Aggies Athletics
To say the Texas A&M Aggies had their athletic ups and downs this year would be an understatement.
On one hand, some teams - such as both tennis teams, the softball team and the men's basketball team - had great seasons with varying degrees of postseason success. On the other, some things, such as the football team's late-season collapse and the baseball team's massively disappointing season, have rightfully drawn some concern from fans.
At the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, athletic director Trev Alberts reflected on the state of the athletic department as a whole following an up-and-down year.
"I've been at this 'competition' business for a long time, and there are days where you win and days where you lose," Alberts told reporters. "And some weekends that I walk around the house and I go, 'man, we're really good at this, honey.' Then there are weekends when it feels like we just cannot win a thing. So, that's just part of what you do. You know, we fight every day, we'll win some, we'll lose some. There were some disappointments, there's no doubt about that, but we've got really good people. I think part of this is just getting everything to settle down a bit."
The Aggies may not have reached all of their lofty athletic goals this year, but they still accomplished plenty of impressive feats throughout the year. Even if they had somehow reached all their goals, though, Alberts and co. know that their job is never truly complete as each year is different.
A&M has a robust athletic department with plenty of support from boosters, so complacency is simply not an option in College Station. Hopefully, there will be brighter times ahead across all the university's athletic teams.