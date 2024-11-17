Texas A&M Aggies 5-Star QB Husan Longstreet Flips Commitment to USC Trojans
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko have lost hold of their top commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M five-star quarterback commit Husan Longstreet has flipped to the USC Trojans. The news came almost simultaneously with four-star quarterback Julian Lewis' decision to decommit from USC.
A product of Centennial High School in Corona, CA, Longstreet originally committed to Texas A&M on April 14. He took an official visit to College Station on May 31. He received offers from programs like Oregon, Miami, Pitt, Ole Miss, Michigan, Colorado and many more.
247Sports has Longstreet ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 28 overall player in the nation.
On3's Steve Wiltfong reported in August that the Trojans would be "flirting" with Longstreet if Lewis began to trend toward decommitting.
“Julian Lewis has long been committed to USC,” Wiltfong said. "I think that Lincoln Riley and company are working to try and get him to shut down this process and 100% lock in with the Trojans. If they do that, they will stop flirting with Husan Longstreet.”
During the 2023 season at Centennial, Longstreet went 199 of 298 passing for 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 85 carries for 645 yards and seven scores on the ground.
According to 247Sports' scouting report, Longstreet projects as a Power 4 starter.
"Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out West and one of the quicker releases to go with it," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left. He has big hands and spins the football as consistently as anyone."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies Not Taking New Mexico State Lightly
Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms For New Mexico State Game
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: New Mexico State Aggies
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Keys to Victory
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Offensive Players To Watch