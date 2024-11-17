All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Shares Concerning Injury Update

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko revealed some injury news after the win over New Mexico State.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko shared some disappointing news on the injury status of receiver Cyrus Allen, who suffered an arm injury in Saturday's 38-3 win over New Mexico State in College Station.

"Cyrus, I don't know. That's probably not a great one," Elko said. "Shemar Stewart is fine. That was more precautionary. But Cyrus, we'll have to see what comes out, but it doesn't look good right now."

Allen, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, finished Saturday's win with just one catch for nine yards. If his season is over, he would have finished his first year as an Aggie with 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. The score came on a 73-yard touchdown grab against the Florida Gators on Sept. 14.

Earlier this season, Allen talked about why he chose Texas A&M.

"Being a part of this team from like Mike Evans, Johnny Manziel and the history of being part of the Aggies caught my eye, and then Coach Elko and what he accomplished at Duke coming over here also caught my eye," Allen said. 

Allen, a New Orleans native, didn't have to travel too far from the Big Easy to find his new home in CSTAT. He played two years at LA Tech, tallying 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns. This included a big performance against an SEC foe in Missouri during the 2022 season, as Allen had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.

The Aggies will continue to lean on a receiving corps of Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad III, Terry Bussey and Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker for the season's final stretch.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Texas A&M Aggies Not Taking New Mexico State Lightly

Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms For New Mexico State Game

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: New Mexico State Aggies

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Keys to Victory

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Offensive Players To Watch

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News