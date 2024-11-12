Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Blows Out Lamar For Second Win of Season
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball continues to build some momentum headed into the gauntlet portion of non-conference play.
No. 23 Texas A&M picked up its second win of the season Monday against Lamar at Reed Arena, as transfer guard Zhuric Phelps led the way once again in a 97-71 victory.
"Zhuric Phelps makes us play fast," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. "It almost looks like he's on rollerskates. He's just so fast. Some of the pace is on us, but some of it is on our opponents playing fast."
The game marked the 350th career win for Williams.
"I'm blessed and living a dream way bigger than I ever thought," Williams said. "You grow up wanting to do it. I feel incredibly blessed. A lot of credit goes to hundreds of players. The loyalty and continuity of the staff makes me feel incredibly blessed."
Phelps finished with a team-high 16 points in his first start of the season while adding four rebounds and seven assists. He was one of four Aggies in double figures, joining Wade Taylor IV (15 points), Andersson Garcia (15 points, nine rebounds) and Henry Coleman III (13 points, seven rebounds).
The 15 points set a career-high mark for Garcia.
"I think it's my career high," he said after the game. "I was feeling great. My mentality was it was my last year so I needed to play one game at a time. I want to take advantage of every second."
For Lamar, guard Alexis Marmolejos finished with a game-high 23 points while going 10 of 12 from the foul line. Ja'Sean Jackson added 15 points off the bench while Andrew Holifield had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Aggies fell down 5-0 early but quickly took the lead and never looked back after a barrage of 3-pointers from Garica, Taylor IV and Phelps in the opening minutes that helped spark a 12-0 run. Texas A&M hit 10 triples in the first half and headed into halfitme up 50-29.
It was smooth sailing for the rest of the way, as the Aggies led by as many as 38 in the second half.
Texas A&M will now prep for a Top-25 matchup against No. 21 Ohio State in College Station on Friday.
"I can't wait for Friday," Coleman III said.
