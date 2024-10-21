'A Great Opportunity!' Texas A&M OL Dametrious Crownover Excited About Night Game Versus LSU
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies are set to return to Kyle Field under the primetime lights for a game against one of their biggest rivals, the No. 8 LSU Tigers, a battle between the only two teams in the SEC that are undefeated against their conference opponents.
Both teams took successful road trips this past weekend, with the Aggies taking a 34-24 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Tigers winning in Fayetteville over the Arkansas Razorbacks, 34-10.
And now both teams will be in one of the most electric environments in college football. If there's any fan base that enjoys a night game, it's the 12th Man.
And Texas A&M offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover couldn't be more excited for it.
"A night game at Kyle is always going to be electric, so it's always fun to, you know, have those night games and have those experiences," Crownover said Monday in a press conference.
Crownover also spoke of how much he was looking forward to the overall opportunity to play against LSU in a game with this much at stake, as well as the O-line's growth as a team.
"Man, it's a great opportunity for us to go out and play LSU and to go out and play the way that we know we are capable of playing. We're just excited to go play great," Crownover said. "I think we have really grown, and we've found out what it means to play as an offensive line. We didn't have that success the past two years, but it helped us realize what we needed to do."
The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night on ABC.
