Texas A&M Aggies LB Savors Long-Awaited First Interception
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams has played three and a half seasons of college football, but until Sunday, never had a single interception.
A fourth-year junior who transferred from Florida, Williams played his 31st career on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Late in the second quarter, just after the Aggies threw a pick of their own, Williams stepped in front of a short pass on fourth down and rumbled down all the way to Bulldogs' 28. A few plays later, A&M scored to extend its lead to 21-10.
Understandably, getting that first pick at long last was a big moment for Williams.
"It meant a lot to me," Williams told reporters Monday. "It was crazy because earlier in the week, I live by myself, and at the crib I'd be doing some stuff like what I'd do if I catch a pick, what I'd do if I scoop and score, and it just happened. The only thing going through my mind was coach Elko screaming, 'Ball security.' So I was just trying to make sure I didn't fumble that thing and gave it back to our offense.
Through his first six games in an Aggies uniform (he missed the win over McNeese on Sept. 7), Williams has 26 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. The Birmingham, Alabama native also had a crucial fumble recovery against Arkansas on Sept. 28 and the aforementioned pick on Saturday.
Williams is part of a deep transfer class that has the Aggies as one of two remaining unbeaten teams in SEC play. They face the other such team, No. 8 LSU, on Saturday in what will be a raucous environment at Kyle Field.
"This is the type of stuff you dream of when you were a little kid," Williams said. "So I just feel like, you've just got to prepare yourself so when the time comes you can go out there and let loose."
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS
MORE: Mike Elko Evaluates Conner Weigman vs. Mississippi State
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Open as Slight Favorite vs. LSU Tigers
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Above Alabama in Week 9 AP Top 25
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Might Not Have Believed Mike Elko, But Now They Have To
MORE: 'Doesn't Come Easy!' Mike Elko Impressed With Aggies After Road Win In Starkville
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies LB Rides Strong Second Half To Career Day
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M Aggies' Road Win Against Mississippi State