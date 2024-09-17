Texas A&M Transfer Set For Reunion vs. Bowling Green: 'My Best Friends'
When Texas A&M hosts Bowling Green on Saturday at Kyle Field, it will mark a memorable reunion for Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell.
A Bowling Green transfer, Howell played three seasons with the Falcons before heading to College Station. He had a career-best 9.5 sacks during his final season with the team last year.
When meeting with the media Monday, he called it "bad blood" but admitted that he's still close with many of his former teammates and coaches.
"Those are my best friends. A lot of those guys will be at my wedding," Howell said. "It's kind of bad blood, but I keep in contact. I'm still in good graces with the coaches. ... I still play video games and talk on the phone with some of my roommates. I'm excited."
Though the Aggies are coming off a dominant 33-20 road win over Florida to open up SEC play, Howell has been warning his teammates "for a long time" about the threat that an experienced MAC team like Bowling Green presents. The Falcons kept things tight with No. 8 Penn State in last week's 34-27 loss and are unlikely to make things easy for the Aggies.
"I know how Power 5 schools go into these lower conference-level games," Howell said. "Every year I was at BG, we had an upset over a higher conference school. ... They're going to come in here ready to go to work and get after us. ... I've been telling all my teammates and coaches that for a long time."
In three seasons at Bowling Green, Howell tallied 55 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. His 9.5-sack campaign last season included three two-sack games during MAC play. During the offseason, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman praised Howell and stresssed his importance to the defense.
“He is tremendous," Bateman said of Howell while meeting with the media on Aug. 17. "He is a unique player and can do a lot of different things … He is a really important part of the defense, and he will play a ton. Glad to have him.”
No. 25 Texas A&M and Bowling Green will kick off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m CT.