Texas A&M Transfer 'Will Play A Ton' on Defense
The Texas A&M Aggies have some big-time names on the defensive line headed into Mike Elko's first season as head coach.
Purdue transfer and Bryan-College Station native Nic Scourton brings his double-digit sack resume to Kyle Field while Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner are both eyeing impactful seasons in their third year playing with each other.
The presence of these three has somewhat overshadowed the arrival of Bowling Green State transfer Cashius Howell to the defensive line, but he will likely soon draw the attention of A&M fans based on what defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has seen this offseason.
“He is tremendous," Bateman said of Howell while meeting with the media on Aug. 17. "He is a unique player and can do a lot of different things … He is a really important part of the defense, and he will play a ton. Glad to have him.”
In three seasons at Bowling Green State, Howell tallied 55 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He had 9.5 sacks last season, which included three two-sack games during MAC play.
With a defensive-minded coach like Elko leading the way, the Aggies could have one of the SEC's best d-lines when the season is all said and done. The season opener will be a solid test of where things stand in the pass-rush department, as A&M will be taking on an elite quarterback in Riley Leonard, who was coached by Elko at Duke last year.
No. 20 Texas A&M kicks off the 2024 campaign Saturday at Kyle Field against No. 7 Notre Dame.