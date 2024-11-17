Mike Elko Confirms Texas A&M Aggies' WR Cyrus Allen's Season is Over
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko confirmed some very disappointing news on the injury status of receiver Cyrus Allen, who suffered an arm injury in Saturday's 38-3 win over New Mexico State in College Station.
"Unfortunately, Cyrus Allen is out for the season," Elko said. "He'll have surgery on his arm and hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later, but we won't have him the rest of the year."
Allen, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, finished Saturday's win with just one catch for nine yards. He now finishes his first year as an Aggie with 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. The score came on a 73-yard touchdown grab against the Florida Gators on Sept. 14.
Earlier this season, Allen talked about why he chose Texas A&M.
"Being a part of this team from like Mike Evans, Johnny Manziel and the history of being part of the Aggies caught my eye, and then Coach Elko and what he accomplished at Duke coming over here also caught my eye," Allen said.
Allen, a New Orleans native, didn't have to travel too far from the Big Easy to find his new home in CSTAT. He played two years at LA Tech, tallying 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns. This included a big performance against an SEC foe in Missouri during the 2022 season, as Allen had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.
The Aggies will continue to lean on a receiving corps of Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad III, Terry Bussey and Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker for the season's final stretch.
