Texas A&M Aggies Fall in AP Top 25 Poll After Loss to South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Saturday after a 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
As a result, the Aggies have fallen out of the top 10 of the Week 11 AP Poll.
Texas A&M fell five spots from No. 10 to No. 15 and are now 7-2 this season. The loss marked the Aggies' first blemish in SEC play, as they're now 5-1 in conference.
Here's the top 10:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 5 - Texas Longhorns
No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9 - BYU Cougars
No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Aggies head coach Mike Elko said that everything the team wants is still in front of them.
"It feels like it is because it is. We are still tied for first," Elko said.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed got the start over Conner Weigman after leading the Aggies over the LSU Tigers last week. Against South Carolina, he went 18 of 28 passing for 206 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 16 carries for 46 yards on the ground.
"We have to be smarter," Reed said. "Coach tells us all the time that penalties can cost you the game."
Texas A&M will have a bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 16.
