Aggies in the NFL, Week 14: Bills-Rams Shootout, Achane Finds The End Zone Again
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Brown III might have taken part in the game of the year for the 2024 season.
The two Aggie defensemen tallied three tackles and one tackle, respectively as the Rams topped the Bills 44-42 to keep L.A.'s playoff hopes alive.
The Bills have already clinched the AFC East division and are securely locked into the 2024 playoffs.
After the Rams went up by 17 late in the third quarter with Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp for a touchdown, the Bills began mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter, which saw Bills quarterback Josh Allen dial up wide receiver Mack Hollins for a 21-yard score, and Allen would run for two more as he became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for three or more touchdowns and also run for three or more touchdowns in the same game.
Unfortunately for Buffalo, Allen's historic day was not enough to capture win No. 11 on the year, as their onside kick with one minute left in the game was recovered by the Rams, who promptly kneeled out the clock.
Speaking of the AFC East, De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins eliminated Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets from playoff contention as Tua Tagovailoa found tight end Jonnu Smith in the end zone to defeat the Jets in overtime 32-26.
Achane carried the ball 14 times for 24 yards and a touchdown, while catching six passes for 45 yards.
Myles Garrett again showed why he is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year as he tackled three Steelers players and sacked Russell Wilson once.
The Browns, however, would fall 27-14 after a late interception by Jameis Winston dwindled away any hope of a Cleveland comeback.
Mike Evans recorded four receptions for 69 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Evans continues to trend towards an 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season, which would tie him with the legendary Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.
Donovan Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys play tonight on the week 14 edition of Monday Night Football, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and the LSU tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in a battle of once hopeful, but now struggling NFL teams.
