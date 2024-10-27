Texas A&M Aggies WR Facing Suspension
Texas A&M Aggies receiver Jahdae Walker will be suspended for the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 2.
At the start of the fourth quarter in Saturday's meeting against the No. 8 LSU Tigers in College Station, Walker was ejected for targeting after delivering a blindside block on an LSU defender. The Aggies can appeal the decision.
Walker exited the game without recording a reception.
Texas A&M didn't exactly need the passing game against the Tigers anyways, as quarterback Marcel Reed entered and led the Aggies to five consecutive scoring drives in the second half, which included three touchdown runs from Reed.
Headed into the LSU game, Walker had tallied 12 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. He's in his second year with Texas A&M after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Grand Valley State.
Last year, he finished with 35 catches for 590 yards and two scores. He had a career-high 137 yards on eight catches in the loss to Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.
Without Walker in the first half against South Carolina, the Aggies will lean on a passing game that features Noah Thomas, Cyrus Allen and Jabre Barber.
