Mike Elko Clarifies Recent Comments Were Not Directed at Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko had some powerful words regarding his football program after Saturday's win over the LSU Tigers.
"This is a real program. It’s not fake," Elko said postgame. "It’s not a politician running this program, talking fast and BS’ing everybody. This is a real program."
Many fans felt that these remarks were directed at former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. However, Elko shot down this idea when speaking to the media Monday.
"I want to make sure everybody knows that I was not talking about anybody directly," Elko said. " ... I have nothing but respect for Coach Fisher."
Elko, who took over for Fisher this past offseason after the former head coach was fired in November of last season, has turned the program around seemingly overnight. After a season-opening loss to a talented Notre Dame team that's currently ranked No. 8 in the country, the Aggies have since reeled off seven straight wins and are 5-0 in SEC play. This has included two wins over teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll at the time, with Saturday's victory over then-No. 8 LSU being the signature win for Elko at this point in his first year at the helm.
The Aggies will pay a visit to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks this Saturday.
