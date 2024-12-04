Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Reacts to Conner Weigman Entering Transfer Portal
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the program's newest signees on Early Signing Day. However, he was also asked about some notable departures.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman would be entering the transfer portal after three years with the team. Elko spoke at length about what Weigman means to Texas A&M while praising the quarterback for how he handled the challenges of this season.
"Obviously, so much respect for Conner," Elko said. "I think the way he handled what was an extremely challenging situation for him, to come in the year as the starter, to first deal with an injury, to come back and have the high of the Missouri game, to then maybe not have it go the way you want it to go, to lose the job, but to stay a consummate pro, to be a great teammate, to be a great Aggie, to be there supporting his brothers all the way to the end. I told him yesterday, obviously had an idea that was coming. I think it's the right thing for him, for his future and his career, but just so much respect for him and the way he handled this. Tremendous kid, tremendous character, tremendous leader all through the process. Extremely thankful for him. Had we needed to call his number at any point this year, he would have been ready. And that's not an easy thing for a kid to do. And so very thankful for that."
Elko then commented on the departure of quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who also entered the portal Tuesday.
"Jalyen Henderson, obviously, played a big role last year for the team, helped win us some games," Elko said. "Was really never able to get his foot going with this staff and this program but, again, another great character kid. Was there every day, brought tremendous energy to the practice field, into the room, and so appreciate him, and appreciate what he did. And hope both those guys land somewhere and have a tremendous amount of success the rest of their career."
The Aggies are bringing in three-star quarterbacks Eli Morocos and Brady Hart as signees in the 2025 recruiting class but Texas A&M could potentially need to look at the portal in order to address QB depth for next season.
