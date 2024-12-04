Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Early Signing Day Live Tracker
The Texas A&M Aggies 2025 recruiting class could soon prove to be one of the best in the SEC, if not the country.
Now, those prospects are starting to put pen to paper Wednesday during Early Signing Day.
Many of Texas A&M's top prospects will officially signing their letters of intent and becoming part of the program while a handful of flips and surprising commitments could be in store, not just in College Station, but around the nation.
The Aggies have already have multiple flips come their way in recent days leading up to the signing period, with former Missouri Tigers commit Lamont Rogers announcing his pledge to Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Follow belong for the latest signings and commitments on Early Signing Day below:
