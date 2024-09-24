Texas A&M Hosts Florida State 4-Star WR Commit For Visit
Eyeing a potential flip, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to keep tabs on one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3, Florida State four-star receiver commit Daylan McCutcheon was in College Station on Saturday to watch the Aggies pull out a 26-20 win over Bowling Green. The Lovejoy High School (Lucas, TX) product committed to Florida State on July 13 but appears to be listening to what other programs have to pitch.
According to 247Sports' rankings, McCutcheon is the No. 26 receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 30 overall player in the state of Texas. He has received offers from programs like USC, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and many more.
Under head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles have gotten out to a 1-3 start this season, which has caused the team to lose out a few commits in the 2025 class like defensive lineman Myron Charles and edge rusher Javion Hilson.
Though McCutcheon remains committed to Florida State for now, the Aggies could be looking to be the team that convinces him to change course and head to the SEC. He's already been on campus in College Station when he took an unofficial visit in April 2023. In the year-plus since then, he's taken official visits to Texas, SMU, Ohio State, USC and, of course, Florida State.
"Enjoyed meeting the coaching staff this weekend at Texas A&M," McCutcheon wrote on social media. "Thanks for the hospitality and look forward to returning on campus!!"
In the past two seasons, McCutcheon has tallied 117 catches for 1,704 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 20 of these touchdowns during the 2023 season.
The No. 24 Aggies take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic in Arlington on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.