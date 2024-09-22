'Back To Work!' Texas A&M Getting 'Locked In' for SEC Play
The Texas A&M Aggies get back into the swing of SEC play this Saturday as they head to AT&T Stadium to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic."
However, there were times in the win against Bowling Green Saturday night where it seemed that mentally the Aggies had already moved on to the game in Arlington, seeming a little too relaxed against the Falcons, especially in the second half.
According to A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, the solution is simple: stay focused.
"It all starts out with preparation, we just gotta get back to work and finish the week off the way we know how, and just stay locked in," Reed-Adams said.
Reed-Adams also brought up that the intensity in practice throughout the week never changed, even against a non-conference opponent after a big road win.
"It just got a little loose at the end," Reed-Adams said in response to the Aggies lax second half of play. "We kept the same intensity all week, we practiced how we always practice. Things don't change because we won one road game. We just gotta do better and finish."
The junior lineman out of DeSoto also pressed the importance of finishing drives that the team rehearsed during fall camps, and the disappointment of settling for a Randy Bond field goal four times throughout the game.
"We just gotta better. We talked about this every week, going back to Fall Camp, talking about finishing in the red zone, being better on third down," Reed-Adams said. "We just gotta take our opportunities and do the most with them."
The Aggies will have plenty of opportunities to do business with when they take on Arkansas, an opponent they are all too familiar with.