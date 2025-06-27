Texas A&M Softball Star Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
Texas A&M softball has suffered a major loss, and it was not to Liberty this time.
Aggies softball standout Amari Harper entered the transfer portal on June 7. While the 12th Man remained hopeful, she just wanted to test the waters and see what kind of offers she could get before announcing her return, it may have been a long shot. Harper committed to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, she announced via X.
Harper was among the 105 student athletes named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll for the spring semester, which was also released on Thursday.
How Will Losing Amari Harper Impact the Aggies?
Harper entering the portal was pretty shocking. After the team’s loss to Liberty in the Bryan-College Station Regional, where the Aggies became the first No. 1 team to lose in the round, Harper seemed optimistic about her future at A&M.
“I think they had just grit, and they definitely left it out on the field defensively and offensively,” Harper said about the departing seniors. “We just have to take that momentum going into this next year and keep it for our young ones coming in, for our sophomores now and just keep them fired up and make this motivate them even more.”
Harper played a major role in the Aggies’ success under coach Trisha Ford. Her junior season with the Fightin’ Farmers was her best yet. She helped lead the team to a 48-11 record. She slashed .421/.536/.698 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, 51 RBI and 52 runs, which earned her SEC All-Tournament Team, All-SEC Second Team and SEC Co-Player of the Week (3/18) honors. Harper is also a standout fielder. She helped turn 11 double plays this season for the Aggies infield and committed just five errors while playing multiple positions.
As a sophomore, Harper was second on the team in runs scored and third in batting average. She recorded 40 hits, 35 runs, one home run, seven doubles and 12 RBI on a .348 average. The Aggies finished with a 44-15 record. Her freshman campaign was similar, and she was the only freshman on the team to start every game.
After Harper’s impressive senior season, Ford will have a tall task in replacing her. Between Harper transferring and Koko Wooley graduating, positions have opened up for young players like KK Dement, Larisa Perez and Frankie Vrazel to become cornerstones of the program.