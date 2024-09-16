Trey Zuhn Named SEC Offensive Lineman Of The Week
The Texas A&M Aggies had a pretty fun weekend.
Two days removed from their big 33-20 win over the Florida Gators, the Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves back in both the AP (25) and Coaches (24) Polls.
Not to mention, freshman quarterback Marcel Reed was rewarded with the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Texas quarterback Arch Manning, having gotten the starting nod against Florida just minutes before the opening kick.
And now another accolade goes to the Aggies, as offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.
The junior left tackle, who was named an offensive captain for this season, has lived up to his expectations, especially the past two games, paving the way for Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and E.J. Smith against McNeese State and Florida, allowing the Aggie run game to take off for over 333 and 310 rushing yards in both games, something they had not been able to do once since 2018. The rushing game has also scored six touchdowns under Zuhn's protection in the two-game stretch.
He has also been a brick wall for both of Texas A&M's quarterbacks, as Marcel Reed was untouched against Florida with no sacks or forced fumbles on the quarterback in the pocket.
Zuhn's contributions to the Aggie offense extend far beyond this season, being only one of two A&M lineman to start every single game in 2023, as 200 rushing yards a game was a regular for the Aggies behind Zuhn and the other big bodies that formed the Aggie line.
Zuhn and the Aggies will look to continue their role as they face off against the Bowling Green Falcons in Kyle Field Saturday night.