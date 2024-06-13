With Shane Sdao Out for Season, Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle Issues Unique Challenge
The Texas A&M Aggies look slightly different entering the Men's College World Series than they did for the Super Regional and the Regional Tournament before that.
Yes, they're the same team when it comes to camaraderie, but rotations-wise? They're certainly in for some adjustments. During his pre-tourney media availability, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle detailed the state of his squad amid a few injuries to key players.
Braden Montgomery is recovering after surgery on his ankle in North Carolina, while Shane Sdao is done pitching for the season. Schlossnagle said the pitcher's prognosis was "better" than expected, but not good enough for any more outings as the season comes to a close.
Because of that, Texas A&M will have to change up their pitching rotation quite heavily.
"It changes a lot," Schlossnagle said of how Sdao's injury affects the Aggies' pitching scheme. "He has been as effective as a starting pitcher as anybody on our team, (so) we'll have to adjust a little bit."
The prime candidate to replace Sdao in the lineup? A familiar face who might be seeing much more time on the mound than he did in either of the two rounds before.
"Justin (Lamkin) obviously didn't pitch," Schlossnagle said. "He just threw the one inning in the regional and didn't pitch in the Super Regional, so he's ready to go. ... But we'll have to have some other guys step to the forefront."
"Stepping up" has been a common theme this postseason for the Aggies. With Montgomery done for the year, having missed essentially the entire Super Regional, Kaeden Kent proved to be the player to fill in the gap. He was the reason for Texas A&M's storybook series.
Sdao wasn't as big of a star as Montgomery has been for the Aggies this year, but his impact certainly is noticeable when missing, so Schlossnagle posed a challenge to the pitching room and staff.
"The goal, obviously, is to stay in the winner's bracket, so we don't have to play as much," Schlossnagle said. "(But) that's one of the things I challenged the pitching staff about: Who's going to be the Kaeden Kent ... of the pitching staff. Somebody that hasn't pitched as much is going to have to pitch a lot and pitch well for us to stay up there for a long time."
Suddenly, a sophomore who didn't have much of a role for the Aggies entering the postseason is the face of being the next man up. He proved himself on the biggest stage — and, for the Aggies' sake — will hopefully continue to do so, paving the way for the same to happen on the mound.
Texas A&M is in for adjustments. That much is not surprising. But neither is the game of baseball.
And as far as Schlossnagle is concerned, nothing changes when it comes to Omaha.
"The College World Series is just another tournament," the coach said. "It's actually a regional, followed by a super regional, all in a 10-day period ... It comes down to, just like anything else, who plays the best."
The Aggies are slated to begin play against the Florida Gators Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m. CST.