Texas A&M Aggies Softball Makes History in Recent Rankings Release

The Texas A&M Aggie softball team's success has not been ignored by the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford talks to an official during the game three NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Austin.
Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford talks to an official during the game three NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas A&M Aggies softball team has been a consistent team throughout the years, but their time in the polls hasn't really shown it.

At least, not until this year.

The most recent ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings were released Tuesday, and the Maroon and White found themselves ranked fourth, their highest ranking since the 2008 season when they were ranked No. 3 in the country.

The Aggies find themselves in an all-SEC top five, sandwiched between the No. 3 Florida Gators and No. 5 LSU Tigers, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns securing the top two spots on the list.

emily leavitt
May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emily Leavitt (25) pitches against against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

They were also ranked No. 5 in the NFCA, D1 Softball, and Softball America Rankings.

The impact that head coach Trisha Ford has had in her short tenure in Aggieland cannot be ignored, however, as she has led the team to a 99-38 record since her hiring, which has included a trip to to the NCAA Regional in 2023, as well as a Regional host and trip to the Super Regional in 2024, which saw them come up just short against the then top-ranked Longhorns softball team.

The team has also had masterful pitching to back up their 20-2 record on the season so far, as freshman arm Sydney Lessentine was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after throwing a no-hitter, becoming the first Aggie freshman since 2008 to perform such a feat.

2008 was also the last time that the Aggie softball team reached the finals of the Women's College World Series.

With the success that 2008 saw now being duplicated in 2025, it seems that Ford and the Aggie softball team could have the potential to bring home the first softball national championship for A&M since 1987.

Here is the complete Top 25 rankings:

1) Oklahoma Sooners

2) Texas Longhorns

3) Florida Gators

4) Texas A&M Aggies

5) LSU Tigers

6) UCLA Bruins

7) Arizona Wildcats

8) Tennessee Volunteers

9) Florida State Seminoles

T-10) Arkansas Razorbacks

T-10) South Carolina Gamecocks

12) Oregon Ducks

13) Oklahoma State Cowboys

14) Georgia Bulldogs

15) Texas Tech Red Raiders

16) Duke Blue Devils

17) Auburn Tigers

18) Virginia Tech Hokies

19) Nebraska Cornhuskers

20) Stanford Cardinal

21) Alabama Crimson Tide

22) Mississippi State Bulldogs

23) Virginia Cavaliers

24) Liberty Flames

25) Ole Miss Rebels

