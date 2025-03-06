Texas A&M Aggies Softball Makes History in Recent Rankings Release
The Texas A&M Aggies softball team has been a consistent team throughout the years, but their time in the polls hasn't really shown it.
At least, not until this year.
The most recent ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings were released Tuesday, and the Maroon and White found themselves ranked fourth, their highest ranking since the 2008 season when they were ranked No. 3 in the country.
The Aggies find themselves in an all-SEC top five, sandwiched between the No. 3 Florida Gators and No. 5 LSU Tigers, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns securing the top two spots on the list.
They were also ranked No. 5 in the NFCA, D1 Softball, and Softball America Rankings.
The impact that head coach Trisha Ford has had in her short tenure in Aggieland cannot be ignored, however, as she has led the team to a 99-38 record since her hiring, which has included a trip to to the NCAA Regional in 2023, as well as a Regional host and trip to the Super Regional in 2024, which saw them come up just short against the then top-ranked Longhorns softball team.
The team has also had masterful pitching to back up their 20-2 record on the season so far, as freshman arm Sydney Lessentine was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after throwing a no-hitter, becoming the first Aggie freshman since 2008 to perform such a feat.
2008 was also the last time that the Aggie softball team reached the finals of the Women's College World Series.
With the success that 2008 saw now being duplicated in 2025, it seems that Ford and the Aggie softball team could have the potential to bring home the first softball national championship for A&M since 1987.
Here is the complete Top 25 rankings:
1) Oklahoma Sooners
2) Texas Longhorns
3) Florida Gators
4) Texas A&M Aggies
5) LSU Tigers
6) UCLA Bruins
7) Arizona Wildcats
8) Tennessee Volunteers
9) Florida State Seminoles
T-10) Arkansas Razorbacks
T-10) South Carolina Gamecocks
12) Oregon Ducks
13) Oklahoma State Cowboys
14) Georgia Bulldogs
15) Texas Tech Red Raiders
16) Duke Blue Devils
17) Auburn Tigers
18) Virginia Tech Hokies
19) Nebraska Cornhuskers
20) Stanford Cardinal
21) Alabama Crimson Tide
22) Mississippi State Bulldogs
23) Virginia Cavaliers
24) Liberty Flames
25) Ole Miss Rebels
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Calls Out Fan Behavior: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
MORE: Michael Earley Recaps Texas A&M Win vs. Rice: 'Glad We Got Down'