Elite 2026 Edge Cancels Texas A&M Aggies Official Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies have had success in recruiting the class of 2026, but they can’t win them all over.
2026 Edge Jamarion Carlton has canceled his official visit with the Aggies, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett via X. The decision comes after his official visit to Texas.
According to On3’s prediction system, Carlton is favored to become a Longhorn by 96.4 percent while the Aggies are at less than one percent.
In his junior season, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble. He also posted 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and seven quarterback hurries in just eight appearances. On top of football, Carlton participates in track and field. He has logged an 11.91 100m dash while nearing throws of 40 feet in the shot put.
Standing at nearly six-foot-five, 260 pounds, the fact that Carlton was able to compete in the 100m dash is impressive. Adding an athlete of his caliber would be huge for any defensive unit in the nation.
”Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space,” 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. “Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits.”
Carlton’s visit cancellation comes just days after multiple A&M commits doubled down on their dedication to the Aggies by shutting down their recruitment and calling off their remaining visits.
The Fightin’ Farmers currently hold the seventh-best 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Aggies already have brought in two four-star edges in Georgia native Jordan Carter and California native Samu Moala.
Carlton canceling his visit is not a hard no to the Aggies. Just because he is not visiting does not mean they are out of the hunt. He will announce his official decision July 10.