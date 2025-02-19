Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies momentum in the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to increase.
As of Wednesday, the Aggies currently hold a top-five class and have the most four-star commits in the country with eight.
Now, they have another potential star on their radar.
Per an announcement on his personal X account, four-star Hartfield Academy (Brandon, MS) safety Bralan Womack has scheduled an official visit to Aggieland this summer from June 5-7. Womack has also scheduled visits to Florida on May 30, Auburn on June 13, and Ohio State on June 20. He is one of a bevy of top recruits who have scheduled official visits to College Station in recent days.
As it stands, Womack sits as the No. 1 safety in America, the No. 72 overall player and No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi, per Rivals.com. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 24 player in the nation and No. 2 safety, while the On3 Industry ranking has him as the No. 31 overall player and No. 2 safety.
He currently holds 32 total offers, including the four teams he is officially visiting, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas, and Tennessee among many others.
"Advanced safety prospect that checks off box after box with his size, versatility, athleticism, and football IQ," Ivins wrote. "Followed up a dominant junior campaign in which he earned Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors with an excellent week of practices at the Navy All-American Bowl where he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Baits quarterbacks into making bad decisions from a split-field alignment and makes them pay with his jolting burst and slick ball skills."
Last season as a junior with Hartsfield Academy, Womack was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, leading his team to a state title, and finishing the year with 39 tackles, and eight interceptions on defense alongside 54 catches for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, and two special teams touchdowns.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit