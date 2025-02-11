Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
It seems very likely that at least one of the Texas A&M Aggies' star defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, will be a first-round selection in April's NFL Draft, but the question is whether both of them will go that early.
In some ways, Stewart and Scourton are almost opposites of each other. The former has the traits that make teams salivate over edge rushers, but his production in college left a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, the latter isn't quite as much of a physical specimen - he's still 6-4 and 285, so still an outstanding athlete - but his better production makes up for it.
Really, it comes down to what teams value, but there is feasibly room for both of them to go in the first round.
At least there is in the latest mock draft by CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, who has Stewart going first at No. 15 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Ah, the eternal question of traits vs. production," Fornelli wrote. "Stewart did not have great numbers in college. He had only 4.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in three seasons, but the stats don't always tell the whole story. He's young and has all the athleticism and physical traits you look for in a pass-rusher. He was also disruptive as hell at A&M, but had trouble finishing. Somebody will fall in love with him."
Atlanta's pass rush has been a weak point for a while now. The Falcons had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL this season at just 31, and save for a brief blip in 2023, they've ranked near the bottom of the league for around half a decade now. Stewart could help address that weakness, assuming he can develop into the player he's capable of becoming.
Scourton is not far behind, though, going at No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Maybe the Chargers look to add to their OL here or do something "fun" by taking Ashton Jeanty," Fornelli wrote. "With questions about Khalil Mack's future, as well as the health of Joey Bosa, addressing the pass rush probably isn't a bad option, either. Scourton strikes me as the kind of edge presence Jim Harbaugh appreciates. He gets after the quarterback while also serving as a positive, setting the edge against the run."
Unlike Atlanta, Los Angeles had a solid pass rush already with 46 sacks this season, tied for sixth-most in the league. However the aforementioned questions surrounding their two best pass rushers make it easy to see why they could draft one early on. Scourton, who has 15 sacks over the past two seasons, could be exactly what Harbaugh and co. are looking for in an edge rusher.
