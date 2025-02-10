Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program has had one of the best seasons in recent program memory in 2024-25, and is coming off of one of their biggest wins of the season on Saturday night.
After their buzzer-beating win vs. the No. 15 Missouri Tigers, Buzz Williams' Aggies jumped inside the top 10 to the No. 8 overall rank in the nation.
They also made program history in the process, and have done it in one of the toughest conferences in modern college basketball memory.
With the victory over the Tigers, the Aggies have now beaten six AP-Top 25 teams in a single season for the first time in school history. Those six wins came against No. 21 Ohio State, No. 21 Creighton, No. 11 Purdue, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 16 Ole Miss, and the aforementioned Missouri win.
They will have a chance to increase that record number, with games still remaining against No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 6 Florida, and No. 1 Auburn.
"I think history will say that this is statistically the best league ever," Williams said of the SEC on Saturday. "Home or on the road, obviously, if you have a choice, you would prefer to be at home. All of those games seemed to happen in slow motion, similar to today's game. You do not necessarily ever think that it is over, ever. And you do not necessarily think that this possession is not the most monumental possession of this game. That was our 10th game decided by five points or less."
On top of all of that, the No. 8 ranking achieved by the Aggies after the win over the Tigers is now the highest ranking for the team in the Buzz Williams era.
In other words, Texas A&M will still have plenty of chances to make history the rest of the way.
