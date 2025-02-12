Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit
The Texas A&M Aggies 2026 class is shaping up to be a very special one.
Thus far, the Aggies rank as the No. 4 class in the cycle, with seven four-star commits already pledging themselves to the program. And as of Tuesday morning, they had ten total commits in the class.
Unfortunately for Mike Elko and company, another one of those prospects is no longer part of the class.
Per an announcement on his X account on Tuesday night, Horn three-star (Mesquite, TX) corner Ryan Gilbert has de-committed from the Aggies and is re-opening his recruitment. He was the second de-commitment of the day for Texas A&M.
"Firstly before I get into what I have to say I want to say thank you to God for giving me the talent and opportunities that I present on and off the field," Gilbert said. "I would like to thank my parents and family for being my main support system and always being in my corner. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Elko, Coach Bateman, Coach Peterson, and the whole A&M staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of y'all family, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M University after some time and thought and prayers, it'll be best for me and my future to open back up my recruitment."
As a sophomore with Horn and alongside current Aggie commit Markel Ford, Gilbert earned his way to second-team All-District honors, making 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions.
Gilbert then began to see a lot of attention on the trail, receiving offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklhoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Utah and Wisconsin among many others.
He then made the move to North Forney, where he is expected to be a big part of his new team's defense.
Currently, Gilbert is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.com, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 24 corner in the country and No. 41 player in Texas. 247Sports ranked Gilbert as the No. 26 corner in the class and the No. 44 player in the state.
