'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies had an interesting Tuesday night at Reed Arena.
What ended up being a 16-point win over the Georgia Bulldogs did not start out looking that way.
The Aggies were grabbing rebounds early in the contest, but the shots were just unable to fall on the other end of the court, and the Aggies found themselves trailing at halftime, 32-23.
Something flipped at halftime, though. Within 10 minutes in the second half, the Aggies not only caught up to the Bulldogs, but went on a 25-2 point run to seemingly put the game out of reach.
The Aggies were led in scoring by forward Solomon Washington, a quiet but effective scorer for the team, who had 17 points.
And nobody took more note of his performance than head coach Buzz Williams.
"I would say it's his (Solomon's) best conference game since he's lived here, statistically for sure," Williams said. "I think he does a lot of things for us every game that the stats don't always show. The first thing is how fast he is particularly on the weak side, he covers up a lot of problems partly with his athletcism, partly with his IQ."
Williams credited Washington with a lot of the positives that the Aggies had in the second half, particularly his growing leadership on defense.
"He's getting to where he communicates at a decibel level that is helping all of us," said Williams. "I think a lot of what transpired in the second half relative to our defensive effort, a lot of it is him. It's not just him, but he sure does cover up a lot and he plays with great emotion."
Washington will look to stay on a roll when the Aggies welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Reed Arena Saturday morning.
