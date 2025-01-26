Texas A&M Aggies Among Top Suitors For Elite 2026 Safety
The Texas A&M Aggies are putting together one of the nation's top 2026 recruiting classes, and they're only continuing to add to it.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Texas A&M is among the top 10 schools for elite 2026 safety recruit Chace Calicut. A four-star recruit from North Shore Senior High School in Houston, is the No. 1 safety in the state of Texas, according to On3's rankings. He's also the No. 203 overall player in the 2026 class.
Standing at 6-3 and 190 pounds, Calicut boasts good size for a safety and should be an asset in coverage. Considering how much the Aggies struggled against the pass at times this season, a player like him could be a very useful addition, even if he's a year off from actually enrolling.
Not only are the Aggies among the top 10 teams for Calicut, they're the heavy favorite to land him. On3 gives A&M a 56.4 percent chance to land the young safety, by far the highest chance of any team.
Interestingly, SMU and TCU rank second and third at 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent respectively, though neither of those schools made Calicut's top 10.
The other schools that made the top 10 include Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma and LSU. A lot of SEC teams make up that group, as well as a lot of teams close to home for Calicut.
On3 currently ranks the Aggies' 2026 recruiting class at No. 4 behind Oregon, USC and Auburn. If they can secure Calicut, they could climb up the rankings even further.
