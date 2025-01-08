Texas A&M Aggies Among Top Suitors For Top 2026 RB

NEWS: Four-Star RB Javian Osborne is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’9 195 RB from Forney, TX is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?⬇️https://t.co/8C6ki3HvmG pic.twitter.com/QTa5vtfWYm