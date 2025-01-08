Texas A&M Aggies Among Top Suitors For Top 2026 RB
The Texas A&M Aggies have consistently recruited at a high level for years now, and they don't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Now, they have one of the top running backs in the 2026 recruiting class in their sights.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, A&M is one of the top 10 schools for four-star running back Javian Osborne. The Forney, Texas native is rated as the No. 6 running back in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 10 player in the state.
“He’s a complete back,” said Brandon Williams, Osborne's private running back trainer, in an interview with On3. “He’s physical. He can block. He blocked with one hand with a cast on. He can catch out of the backfield. He can run between the tackles. He’s very explosive and makes smart decisions on the field. He can read the defense as well. He has major upside.”
The other schools in the mix for Osborne include Texas, Oregon, SMU, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and Notre Dame. On3's predictions give Texas a 79.9 percent chance to land him, so it will take a major push from A&M to steal him away.
According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Osborne finished his sophomore campaign in 2023 with 2,231 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.69 yards per carry. He helped lead Forney High School to a 13-2 record and a trip to the Texas 5A D-I state semifinals.
Osborne still has nearly an entire year to decide where to go, and he will be a player to watch in College Station.
